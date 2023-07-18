Do the Rothschilds Own the Fed? - Questions For Corbett

July 18, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-rothschilds/
So, is it true that the Rothschilds own the Fed? And if not, then who does? Today James gets to the bottom of the whole Fed ownership things and helps you reformulate the question in a meaningful way that will help you dazzle and impress your conspiracy realist friends.
