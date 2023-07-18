Create New Account
Do the Rothschilds Own the Fed? - Questions For Corbett
Published Tuesday

July 18, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-rothschilds/

So, is it true that the Rothschilds own the Fed? And if not, then who does? Today James gets to the bottom of the whole Fed ownership things and helps you reformulate the question in a meaningful way that will help you dazzle and impress your conspiracy realist friends.

bankingconspiracyrothschild

federal reserveconspiracyrothschildscorbettreportbankingquestions for corbettthe corbett report official lbry channeleustice mullins

