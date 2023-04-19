Lights Out! Dennis Quaid Sounds The Alarm On What Happens When The US Power Grid Goes Down

- In a recent interview on Fox News channel, Dennis Quaid sounded the alarm on what could happen if the US power grid goes down.He pointed out there are lots of threats to the US power grid – and one of those threats could come from Chinese balloons.
Just 30 days without electricity, it would take us back to 1880. And you wouldn’t be able to get gas. You wouldn’t be able to get food. You know, the police would stay home and take care of their own families . . .
Jesse Watters: And you can’t even survive three days without water. And it would affect the water system as well.
Dennis Quaid: Yes, exactly. And we keep talking about it, but nothing ever gets done . . . #GridDown #LightsOut #News
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.