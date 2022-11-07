9. How To Get A Wondrous World?

How to get a wondrous world
That is in the kindly movies?
Moral rectitude is code
For the folks with the right doings.
Why we have no such world now?
Didn’t it occur to people
That this code is a profound
Key to a world order riddle?
Many people understood
But "the primitive-brain persons"
Were in most and not "the good
Brain-construction humans’ versions".
All the instincts that they have
Into their limbic system
Constitute a keynote stuff
Of the trivial life's rhythm.
In the front lobes of the brains
(Which began to take shape later)
They don’t have the neurons chains,
Serving as a conscience setter.
Such a type can't be improved –
A retarded is forever –
You should live, evolve, do good
And not be a sucker, never,
In this savage species eyes;
Let him see that this compound:
Savvy, rectitude and science
Unify the best around.
Gather frank folks ‘round you,
Staunch ones and whose mind is vivid,
Who are men of actions, too,
And expel those who are wicked.
A high-moral world on Earth,
Perhaps, mightn't be created,
But your own world, of course,
In this way will be perfected.
