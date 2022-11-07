9. How To Get A Wondrous World?

How to get a wondrous world

That is in the kindly movies?

Moral rectitude is code

For the folks with the right doings.

Why we have no such world now?

Didn’t it occur to people

That this code is a profound

Key to a world order riddle?

Many people understood

But "the primitive-brain persons"

Were in most and not "the good

Brain-construction humans’ versions".

All the instincts that they have

Into their limbic system

Constitute a keynote stuff

Of the trivial life's rhythm.

In the front lobes of the brains

(Which began to take shape later)

They don’t have the neurons chains,

Serving as a conscience setter.

Such a type can't be improved –

A retarded is forever –

You should live, evolve, do good

And not be a sucker, never,

In this savage species eyes;

Let him see that this compound:

Savvy, rectitude and science

Unify the best around.

Gather frank folks ‘round you,

Staunch ones and whose mind is vivid,

Who are men of actions, too,

And expel those who are wicked.

A high-moral world on Earth,

Perhaps, mightn't be created,

But your own world, of course,

In this way will be perfected.