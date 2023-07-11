Create New Account
Another Group Destroyed: Ukrainian Airborne Ripped to Shreds In Kremennaya Battle
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 Russian Forces [O Group] "Ripped to Shreds" Armored Group and Airborne Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Battles near Kremennaya - @RVvoenkor report

➡️While everyone is focused on Zaporozhye and Artyomovsk, the "Center" group of troops is conducting an active offensive, breaking through the echeloned defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forests near Svatovo-Kremennaya.

➡️Across the Zherebets River, the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District expelled the enemy from a strategically significant height.

➡️Subsequently, a platoon-sized tactical group from the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supported by three tanks, launched a counterattack.

➡️During the battle, the Ukrainians were halted by infantry and artillery fire, and Russian soldiers from the Urals destroyed the tanks and BMPs, with assistance from Mavic drones.

💀 AFU losses: 2 tanks, 3 BMPs, and nearly fifty soldiers.

Mirrored - December1991

lossesukrainian airbornekremennaya battle

