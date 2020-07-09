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The final decapitation of America and its people (under Black Nobility - Jesuit - Zionist Cabal control since the 1860's)
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487 views • July 09, 2020
Some straight talk on what is happening right now with the NWO GOV ID 1984 Plandemic: (Note that WHO admits transmissions as propagandized are FALSE http://tinyurl.com/y8kwpz9g ) Sacha Stone and crew expose GOV ID 1984 here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=405522530352768
Articles posted here spell out how America has been usurped by enemies foreign and domestic banned from Government in America:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
Sites:
1776Reloaded.org
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
Recommended Sites:
TheHealthyAmerican.org
JewWorldOrder.org
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2013/05/the-zionist-jew-world-order.html
Articles posted here spell out how America has been usurped by enemies foreign and domestic banned from Government in America:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
Sites:
1776Reloaded.org
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
Recommended Sites:
TheHealthyAmerican.org
JewWorldOrder.org
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2013/05/the-zionist-jew-world-order.html
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