ALEX JONES FULL SHOW 1/17/24 W/ KATE DALLEY

Infowars Has Reporters On-The-Ground In Davos Covering the Globalist Collapse In Real-Time! Plus, Feds Demand Texans STAND DOWN at Southern Border! — FULL SHOW 1/17/24. Alex Jones breaks down a Johns Hopkins wargame exercise where disease X is projected to kill 150 million people and collapse the government. Also, Ezra Levant joins Alex Jones live from Davos, Switzerland where he and his Rebel News team are investigating the World Economic Forum's annual summit of global elites. Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.
