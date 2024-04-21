🇵🇸 FLAGGED 💥

https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/israeli-settler-wounded-blast-caused-removing-palestinian-flag





An off-duty Israeli reservist was wounded Sunday morning after after he removed a Palestinian flag from the side of the road, which then exploded, according to Israeli media.





The incident, which took place near an Israeli settlement northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, was captured on video.





The man was lightly wounded, Israeli media reported.





Source: https://poast.org/@[email protected]/posts/Ah7qHLukUBcBLeabzc





Israeli man tries to remove Palestinian flag in the Binyamin district, east of Ramallah.





The flag turned out to be booby-trapped.