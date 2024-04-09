Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FAKE BIRD FLU! - They're Faking The Numbers With False PCR Tests! - They're Targeting Food Supply!
channel image
High Hopes
3142 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
149 views
Published 16 hours ago

World Alternative Media


April 8, 2024


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!


GET ORGANIC COFFEE, MANUKA HONEY AND MUSHROOM TINCTURES HERE:

https://madtravnutrition.com/

Use Code "Josh" and save 10%!

Support the work of Jaymie Icke & Ickonic!


HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent bird flu scare which has been propagandized as "100 times more deadly than covid" which in itself was a hoax.

As it turns out, chickens are being rapid tested with PCR tests which are amplified to an extent that it will pick up on any illness a chicken once had. Polymerase Chain Reaction tests cannot test specifically for illnesses. It can only test for a spectrum of illnesses so the tests are false from the start.

Essentially millions of chickens are being falsely tested positive and killed, much like humans with so-called covid in 2020 and 2021.

For this reason, the USDA is calling for the decimation of the food supply to "save lives." Where have we heard that before?

Meanwhile, Biden continues to target LNG imports and exports destroying the strength of the grid and therefore also damaging the food supply greatly.

Farmers are showing the evidence of bugs ending up in the food supply without people noticing a change. mRNA is also being found in a lot of meat, though Tennesse is banning the use of mRNA lettuce.

Another cargo boat has been hacked in New York City's harbor and was stopped just before crashing into a major bridge marking the 3rd example of this in only a week and a half. Another obvious attempt to utilize false flags to devastate the grid, economy and food supply in order to bring in technocratic totalitarian restrictions as a "solution" to move the world into the "Great Reset."


Get prepared today!


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/


GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10


BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4o8xv9-fake-bird-flu-theyre-faking-the-numbers-with-false-pcr-tests-theyre-targeti.html

Keywords
newsfood supplyfalsefakenumberstargetingbird flupcr testsworld alternative mediawam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket