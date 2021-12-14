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STRANGE DEATH OF FAUCI'S NEMESIS DR. KARY MULLIS PCR TEST CREATOR – It Was NOT Designed to Test for a Virus
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115 views • December 14, 2021
STRANGE DEATH OF FAUCI'S NEMESIS DR. KARY MULLIS PCR TEST CREATOR – It Was NOT Designed to Test for a Virus
PCR Creator & Nobel Prize Winner Kary Mullis died (Aug 19') shortly before "covid19" Plandemic....
Convenient for certain people wanting to wage a de-population war on Humanity...Don't you think?!
A great man who invented an extremely useful test murdered and his PCR technology stolen and misused by deviil worshippers. You could lay money that Fraudci/CIA was behind his death. K Mullis would of been a massive thorn in their sides if he was around now.
I've no doubt he died because if he was still alive to call out the unsutability of his test for diagnosing CV it would have destroyed the globalists plans. I'm eternally grateful for him telling the truth about AIDS and PCR tests. Thanks to his work and what he told us we KNOW covid IS A HOAX
mirrored from:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/strange-death-of-fauci-039-s-nemesis-dr-kary-mullis-pcr-creator_iYKyYyzWmBFdVgB.html
PCR Creator & Nobel Prize Winner Kary Mullis died (Aug 19') shortly before "covid19" Plandemic....
Convenient for certain people wanting to wage a de-population war on Humanity...Don't you think?!
A great man who invented an extremely useful test murdered and his PCR technology stolen and misused by deviil worshippers. You could lay money that Fraudci/CIA was behind his death. K Mullis would of been a massive thorn in their sides if he was around now.
I've no doubt he died because if he was still alive to call out the unsutability of his test for diagnosing CV it would have destroyed the globalists plans. I'm eternally grateful for him telling the truth about AIDS and PCR tests. Thanks to his work and what he told us we KNOW covid IS A HOAX
mirrored from:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/strange-death-of-fauci-039-s-nemesis-dr-kary-mullis-pcr-creator_iYKyYyzWmBFdVgB.html
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