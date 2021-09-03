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Video clip of Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci arguing over gain of function research in Wuhan - Fauci's SMUG reaction, looking for audience validation
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141 views • September 03, 2021
Funnny video clip of Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci arguing over gain of function research in Wuhan, with Del Bigtree commentary at the end.
See the full episode of the Highwire (episode #231) here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-231-feast-of-consequences/
See Fauci's unredacted email here, thanks to ICAN and Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-obtains-unredacted-fauci-email/
See the full episode of the Highwire (episode #231) here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-231-feast-of-consequences/
See Fauci's unredacted email here, thanks to ICAN and Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-obtains-unredacted-fauci-email/
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