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"Why Did A Whole Herd Of Pigs Rush Into The Sea After Being Possessed By Demons?"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
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In this miracle of Jesus, two men are demon possessed living in a cemetery.  They are so violent that no one else could pass that way.  Jesus confronts the demons and they shout to Him if He was their to punish them and send them to the great abyss?  The demons then ask Jesus if they instead could be driven into a nearby herd of pigs?  Jesus agrees and tells them go.  The demons enter the pigs and cause them to rush down a steep slope and into the sea where they died.  The eye witnesses there are amazed at what they had just seen.  As for the two men, they were set-free and sane in their behavior.

Keywords
demonstwo men demon possessedjesus confronts the demonsthe demons wonder why jesus was going to torture them nowthe demons ask if they could leave the men and enter into a herd of pigsjesus tells them to gothe demons enter the pigs and cause them to rush down a steep slope into the seathe pigs diedthe two men afterwards are sane and in their right minds
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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