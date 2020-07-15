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Gates Began OperationWarpSpeed 3 Yrs Ago at Davos
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15 views • July 15, 2020
The BILLIONS of dollars now being spent by the Trump administration to create, manufacture & distribute vaccines for everyone began in 2017 at Davos when Gates introduced CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative). Trump has now taken it over for Gates and is using YOUR taxpayer dollars to fund it.
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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