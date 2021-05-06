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“Verbal Sniper” Puts Victim Culture In The Crosshair
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20 views • May 06, 2021
Alexandra Lains Joins the show to discuss cancel and victim culture and the farce they are pushing against the same groups they use to protect themselves.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609422ed338685152cd31a7f
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609422ed338685152cd31a7f
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