ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TUCKER CARLSON?
1195 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Interesting video, seems to claim Russian security stops a car bomb on Tucker Carlson in Moscow.
Keywords
russiatuckerisraelukpalestinewarpoliceworld war 3putincarlsonassassination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos