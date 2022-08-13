INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE 🌎(ASTEROID DEBRIS CLOSE- INBOUND)HUGE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY BY SUN

Brandon cory Nagley





Aug 11, 2022 PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSYEM INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD (ASTEROID DEBRIS CLOSE IN VIEW-EXPECT MANY INBOUND)HUGE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PASSING BY THE SUN CAUGHT BY ME/READ BELOW. Today is now 8/12/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video the Audio is from planet x system insider ( mike from around the world) who goes on pastor Paul Begley youtube channel every Thursday night 8-9 pm eastern usa time. Though the Audio clip in this video is from council of time on soundcloud which is mikes podcasting clips as I'll leave a link below for anyone who wants to go to listen to mikes different clips. If go to council of time website make sure you scroll down to the archives part. Click archives and all of mikes new and old audio is there along with a woman's podcasting clips. Audio is from 8/9/22 of Mike speaking on the planet x systrm debri inbound as for now only clusters are coming and more clusters soon as mike said the debris now in view.. Soon the debris will fall by millions from planet xs tail thats as long as Jupiter's width. Mike also speaks on other issues occurring due to the planet x system and some man made things thrown into the mix. Plus more....you'll see pictures caught by me on nasa stereo ahead footage. You'll see once again the massive spherical planet x system body Above the sun passing the sun. You'll see original pictures and enhanced pictures by me to show you all how big this object is... The object passed the sun on 8/6/22, though I caught it or saw it yesterday while going through the stereo ahead sun timelapse ..... Also you'll see clouds lit up from a planet x system body along with looks to be other planet x system bodies also seen and possible camera anomalies with real objects in the glowing sky. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





Credited videos BELOW-

Red Stone/sky on fire from planet x system body or bodies- https://youtu.be/x4HcIlyKQCI





Council of time audio with mike from around the world/

https://m.soundcloud.com/ouncil1archive





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuyKjH8UqGc



