Mark Passio - Why We're Losing: 7 Reasons The Freedom Movement Is Failing
113 views • 10 months ago

Jun 21, 2024

Mark Passio - Why We're Losing: 7 Reasons The Freedom Movement Is Failing


This presentation, originally presented by Mark Passio as part of The Greater Reset 5 in January 2024, is a brief analysis of the philosophical shortcomings and mental viruses inherent to the modern so-called “freedom movement.” Seven of these weaknesses are identified by Mark and explained in detail as factors which are holding us back from conquering tyranny and becoming truly free.


sciencemind controlconsciousnessmark passioslaverynatural lawbehaviorthoughtsbelief system7 reasonsfreedom movement
