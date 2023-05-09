Rolling into the Future: How Preroll Automation is Changing the Cannabis Industry

We sat down with Nick Taraborelli, Vice President of Paxiom, and dove into the growing popularity of pre-rolls and the continuous innovation in delivery systems.





"The robots are coming, and they're bringing prerolls!"





The conversation also explores the role of packaging and the flexibility Paxiom offers in meeting diverse client needs.





Nick sheds light on the intricacies of the cannabis industry and offers valuable insights for both industry professionals and enthusiasts.





Summary:

00:00 - Intro

00:49 - Paxiom’s preroll machines

01:35 - recent innovations

02:36 - automation benefits

04:28 - automation challenges

07:57 - The Ideal Experience

12:56 - Secret Sauce / Differentiation

15:30 - automation advice

20:00 - new cannabis tech

22:49 - the future of cannabis & automation

00:00 - outro





Nick is the Vice President at Paxiom Group where he plays a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and success. Nick has been instrumental in expanding Paxiom's market presence, while delivering innovative packaging solutions.





Paxiom Automation is a provider of primary, secondary, and end-of-line packaging machines with more than 30 years of industry expertise, operating from 8 global facilities.





