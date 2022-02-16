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Controlling appearance of thumbnails in Asset Browser Blender 3.0
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10 views • February 16, 2022
In this video, we explore how to create assets and adjust the appearance of the thumbnails for Asset Browser in Blender 3.0
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:13 Opening Blender File
0:35 Marking Train as an Asset
1:09 Fixing the Tubnail shading
1:58 Copying Base Color to Viewport Display Color slot
3:02 Fixing Tubnail Image orientation.
3:49 Saving Asset to Asset Library
4:48 Using Asset Library to create a new scene
5:21 Changing Viewport Shading to Color / Texture (to see objects that are using image
textures instead of Color.
Please like and subscribe.
You can download the Toy Train file from https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/kjorj
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:13 Opening Blender File
0:35 Marking Train as an Asset
1:09 Fixing the Tubnail shading
1:58 Copying Base Color to Viewport Display Color slot
3:02 Fixing Tubnail Image orientation.
3:49 Saving Asset to Asset Library
4:48 Using Asset Library to create a new scene
5:21 Changing Viewport Shading to Color / Texture (to see objects that are using image
textures instead of Color.
Please like and subscribe.
You can download the Toy Train file from https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/kjorj
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
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