Master the Art of Saying No to Protect Your Spiritual and Emotional Health - Jim Newheiser





To live a healthy and fruitful life, we need to be able to set wise and healthy boundaries that protect ourselves not only from harm or exhaustion, but also our ability to serve the Lord fully. Jim Newheiser is the director of Christian Counseling at Reformed Theological Seminary, and he is the author of Do I Need Boundaries? Seeking to Please God By Learning to Say No. How do you deal with tricky situations in life that may push you into environments that are unsafe, unwise, or simply spiritually inappropriate? How can you navigate your loyalty to Christ without being offensive to others and still show Christian hospitality? Base your life decisions on the teachings of Jesus Christ and use His wisdom as a grid for making choices.









TAKEAWAYS





Sometimes, making decisions to say yes or no involves personal sacrifice





When faced with a difficult situation, ask yourself first if participating will endanger your relationship with the Lord





Jesus warned us that there would be divisions in families over loyalty to Him (Luke 12:49-26)





The mission field of the home is just as important as the mission field of the church









