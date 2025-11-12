BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Master the Art of Saying No to Protect Your Spiritual and Emotional Health - Jim Newheiser
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
9 views • 1 day ago


To live a healthy and fruitful life, we need to be able to set wise and healthy boundaries that protect ourselves not only from harm or exhaustion, but also our ability to serve the Lord fully. Jim Newheiser is the director of Christian Counseling at Reformed Theological Seminary, and he is the author of Do I Need Boundaries? Seeking to Please God By Learning to Say No. How do you deal with tricky situations in life that may push you into environments that are unsafe, unwise, or simply spiritually inappropriate? How can you navigate your loyalty to Christ without being offensive to others and still show Christian hospitality? Base your life decisions on the teachings of Jesus Christ and use His wisdom as a grid for making choices.



TAKEAWAYS


Sometimes, making decisions to say yes or no involves personal sacrifice


When faced with a difficult situation, ask yourself first if participating will endanger your relationship with the Lord


Jesus warned us that there would be divisions in families over loyalty to Him (Luke 12:49-26)


The mission field of the home is just as important as the mission field of the church



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://rstr.co/kerusso/tina

Do I Need Boundaries? book: https://amzn.to/495oMcm


🔗 CONNECT WITH JIM NEWHEISER

Website: https://jimnewheiser.com/

X: https://x.com/j_newheiser


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #jimnewheiser #discipleship #jesus #faith #god #love #church #biblestudy #christian #christ #christianity #bible #prayer #fellowship #disciple #kingdom #holyspirit #jesusdisciples #jesuschrist #unityinchrist #gospel #evangelism #ministry #kingdomlifestyle #kingdomfacts #leadership


relationshipmentalgrowthemotional healthtina griffincounter culture mom showjim newheiser
