Rutti Frutti says he stopped listening to Lavrov a while ago...

Ukraine may move to ban Russian and Russian-language literature, according to Culture Minister Tatyana Berezhnaya.
The proposal would also restrict materials deemed to promote war, violence, or “anti-Ukrainian” ideas. Under current publishing law, Ukraine already bans four categories of content: material promoting war, violence or totalitarian regimes; justifying the occupation of Ukrainian territories; creating a positive image of the “aggressor state” or its institutions; and containing so-called anti-Ukrainian narratives. The new resolution is meant to establish a concrete enforcement mechanism.
According to Berezhnaya, the government reviewed a petition calling for a full ban on the printing and distribution of Russian-language publications and has “intensified work” on creating clear legal procedures. The draft resolution would apply to both Russian and Russian-language books.
At the same time, language ombudsman Ivanovskaya acknowledged that while Russian-language books during wartime pose what she called a “cultural security challenge,” an outright ban would violate the Constitution and intrude too deeply into citizens’ private lives.
