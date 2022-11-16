How The Lama Got His 5-Year-Old Into Martial Arts

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In This Segment, Master Lama Rasaji Shares A Fun Story About Getting His Youngest Son Involved In Martial Arts.
Listen In To Get A Chuckle And Hear (On A Serious Note!) How This Gives Us An Idea Of What We’re Moving Into.
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 49, The New Economy. You Can Watch The Full Episode At: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-49-the-new-economy/
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .
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