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Hawaii Attorney Michael Green Files Class Action Lawsuit Says Vaccine Has Killed 45,000 People
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272 views • September 07, 2021
MIRRORED from KanekoaTheGreat
https://rumble.com/vl316i-hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-says-vaccine-has-k.html
Michael Green has filed a class action lawsuit initially representing 1,200 first responders against the Governor's vaccine mandates with thousands more expected to join.
Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai gives an emotional testimony about losing his job because he doesn't want to put this experimental vaccine in his body after spending the last year taking care of COVID-19 patients.
Attorney Sean Williams says that there are already effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
And, according to the CDC, it is unnecessary to test asymptomatic people because they do not spread the virus.
https://rumble.com/vl316i-hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-says-vaccine-has-k.html
Michael Green has filed a class action lawsuit initially representing 1,200 first responders against the Governor's vaccine mandates with thousands more expected to join.
Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai gives an emotional testimony about losing his job because he doesn't want to put this experimental vaccine in his body after spending the last year taking care of COVID-19 patients.
Attorney Sean Williams says that there are already effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
And, according to the CDC, it is unnecessary to test asymptomatic people because they do not spread the virus.
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