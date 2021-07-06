【CCP’s Centennial】Hao Haidong’s Son Lost His Contract After the Declaration of NFSC

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7/1/2021 Hao Haidong: After we read the Declaration of the New Federal State of China on Jun 4, my son Hao Runze was affected and lost his contract with Granada Club, whose big boss behind the scene is a member of CCP, and the biggest manufacturer of Fentanyl! When CCP’s evil like this is everywhere, people will wake up. There will be truly righteous strength standing up to speak out for the people, exposing the facts and truth, and letting people know more about CCP’s evil.