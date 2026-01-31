BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 230.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 20 hours ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls "spokespeople" and "golden pens".


"My Example and those of my apostles have not been imitated by all those who have tried to follow me. Many have become lords instead of servants, they have filled their hearts with superiority and pride and have only pursued wealth, pomp and honor, forgetting the needs of the poor, becoming indifferent and insensitive to the misery and suffering of others. That is why people go from one religion to another in search of the truth. Hence the spiritual need they experience to create new sects to seek me freely.

Those who yesterday were seen as saints and demigods, today are unknown by a disillusioned humanity.

People have stopped looking for the confessors to absolve them of their faults, because they find them unworthy. And the threat of hell with its eternal fire no longer impresses or shakes the sinner's heart.

Taking advantage of this spiritual disorientation, the wolf lurks behind the brush.

Every minister of my Divinity and every representative has the mission of making peace among mankind and what they are doing at this time is the opposite. Each one believes himself first, each one wants to be the strongest, forgetting that the only Strong One is me, and I am in everyone.

Now you can explain to yourself why in the second era I Promised to Return. Now you can understand why I have Come to Teach you again. Because only my Word can remove the blindfold of darkness from the spirit, only my Love is capable of redeeming you from your sins."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 230, Verses 23-28


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 230 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

Keywords
godspiritualityreturnlove one another
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID&#8217;s Failed Playbook

Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID’s Failed Playbook

Morgan S. Verity
White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

Ramon Tomey
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Patrick Lewis
The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

Belle Carter
Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy