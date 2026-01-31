Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 230.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"My Example and those of my apostles have not been imitated by all those who have tried to follow me. Many have become lords instead of servants, they have filled their hearts with superiority and pride and have only pursued wealth, pomp and honor, forgetting the needs of the poor, becoming indifferent and insensitive to the misery and suffering of others. That is why people go from one religion to another in search of the truth. Hence the spiritual need they experience to create new sects to seek me freely.

Those who yesterday were seen as saints and demigods, today are unknown by a disillusioned humanity.

People have stopped looking for the confessors to absolve them of their faults, because they find them unworthy. And the threat of hell with its eternal fire no longer impresses or shakes the sinner's heart.

Taking advantage of this spiritual disorientation, the wolf lurks behind the brush.

Every minister of my Divinity and every representative has the mission of making peace among mankind and what they are doing at this time is the opposite. Each one believes himself first, each one wants to be the strongest, forgetting that the only Strong One is me, and I am in everyone.

Now you can explain to yourself why in the second era I Promised to Return. Now you can understand why I have Come to Teach you again. Because only my Word can remove the blindfold of darkness from the spirit, only my Love is capable of redeeming you from your sins."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 230, Verses 23-28





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 230 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James