Proverbs Enlighten Their Followers - Proverbs 1:2

Proverbs 1:2 (NIV).
2) for gaining wisdom and instruction;
for understanding words of insight;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Proverbs are the road map for starting and completing the Narrow Path.
