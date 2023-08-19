Create New Account
Pastor Todd Coconato on the Bob Dutko Show "Come Out From Among Them"
“The Bob Dutko Show” (noon – 4pm, Mon-Fri) is Detroit’s number one Christian talk radio heard on radio stations across the country and which makes him one of the most listened to Christian talk show hosts in the U.S.
On this episode Bob talks with Pastor Todd Coconato about his new book "Come Out From Among Them"!

