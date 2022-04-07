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CHP Talks: Derek Sloan Leads Ontario Party Into Election 2022
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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56 views • April 07, 2022
April 7, 2022: My guest this week is Derek Sloan, well-known to social conservatives across the country. Derek currently leads the Ontario Party with a platform of Freedom, Family and Faith. Derek is a repeat guest on CHP Talks and today, he lays out his priorities for the upcoming provincial campaign. We at the Christian Heritage Party promote policies that would protect innocent human life from conception until natural death and we appreciate those politicians in other parties—both federal and provincial—who share our views.

Learn more about Derek at: https://www.ontarioparty.ca

This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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freedomelectionprolifecanadapro-lifetyrannychp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcampaignvaccine mandatesleadershiptruckersontariocovidderek sloanchpcanadachp talksontario party
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy