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CHP Talks: Derek Sloan Leads Ontario Party Into Election 2022
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56 views • April 07, 2022
April 7, 2022: My guest this week is Derek Sloan, well-known to social conservatives across the country. Derek currently leads the Ontario Party with a platform of Freedom, Family and Faith. Derek is a repeat guest on CHP Talks and today, he lays out his priorities for the upcoming provincial campaign. We at the Christian Heritage Party promote policies that would protect innocent human life from conception until natural death and we appreciate those politicians in other parties—both federal and provincial—who share our views.
Learn more about Derek at: https://www.ontarioparty.ca
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Learn more about Derek at: https://www.ontarioparty.ca
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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