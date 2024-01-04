The DUMBEST new laws in 2024

Glenn Beck





Jan 2, 2024





With a new year comes new laws ... and this year's batch includes some incredibly awful ones. Glenn reviews some of the dumbest state laws that are going into effect this year: California is forcing national fast food chains to raise the minimum wage to $20 (who saw that one coming?!). California is also forcing toy retailers to comply with its woke gender agenda, but at least it's making it easier for ... potheads ... to keep their jobs. Meanwhile in Illinois, non-citizens will be allowed to become sheriffs and obtain driver's licenses. And Colorado is banning plastic grocery bags! Gee ... what do all these states have in common?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iFs51PHWdk