The DUMBEST new laws in 2024

Glenn Beck
Jan 2, 2024
With a new year comes new laws ... and this year's batch includes some incredibly awful ones. Glenn reviews some of the dumbest state laws that are going into effect this year: California is forcing national fast food chains to raise the minimum wage to $20 (who saw that one coming?!). California is also forcing toy retailers to comply with its woke gender agenda, but at least it's making it easier for ... potheads ... to keep their jobs. Meanwhile in Illinois, non-citizens will be allowed to become sheriffs and obtain driver's licenses. And Colorado is banning plastic grocery bags! Gee ... what do all these states have in common?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iFs51PHWdk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.