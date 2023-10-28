Create New Account
The Secret Behind The Middle East Conflict
The Cosmic Switchboard
Published Saturday

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/10/28/secret-behind-middle-east-conflict/

In Part 1 of Bartley's Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James weighs in on the Middle East Crisis and the expansion of the Arab-Israeli War and the implications for the Planet.


In Part 2 James talks about certain supernatural beings and one type of species that has a connection to Extraterrestrials.

