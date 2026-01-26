Man Tries to CONTROL the Heavens What Happens Next?

Who gave mankind authority over the sky? From the Tower of Babel to modern climate control ambitions, the Bible warns about what happens when humanity reaches for god-level power without submission to God. This video examines geoengineering and “saving the planet” through a biblical, prophetic, and ethical lens—revealing why Scripture consistently warns against centralized control of creation, deception disguised as salvation, and technology used without repentance.

This is not politics. This is discernment.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news





FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





EMAIL:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.