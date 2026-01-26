BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man Tries to CONTROL the Heavens What Happens Next?
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3532 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
154 views • 1 day ago

Who gave mankind authority over the sky? From the Tower of Babel to modern climate control ambitions, the Bible warns about what happens when humanity reaches for god-level power without submission to God. This video examines geoengineering and “saving the planet” through a biblical, prophetic, and ethical lens—revealing why Scripture consistently warns against centralized control of creation, deception disguised as salvation, and technology used without repentance.

This is not politics. This is discernment.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
geoengineeringclimate controltower of babelchristian discernmentbiblical prophecyspiritual deceptionend times deceptionrevelation explainedlast days prophecywho controls the sky
Chapters

21:45End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. President Donald Trump says secret &#8220;discombobulator&#8221; disabled Venezuelan defenses during Maduro raid

U.S. President Donald Trump says secret “discombobulator” disabled Venezuelan defenses during Maduro raid

Laura Harris
Russia, Ukraine and U.S. hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi amid stalemate over Donbas

Russia, Ukraine and U.S. hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi amid stalemate over Donbas

Kevin Hughes
DHS proposes stricter public charge rules to reduce welfare reliance among immigrants

DHS proposes stricter public charge rules to reduce welfare reliance among immigrants

Belle Carter
The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump&#8217;s Final Gamble with Iran

The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran

Mike Adams
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom&#8217;s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy