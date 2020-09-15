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Arsonist Agents Of The Left Set Fire To The West Coast - Greg Reese
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50 views • September 15, 2020
I believe it's mostly arson. It's hard to accept that that I know. But then again, it's also hard to believe anyone would want to de fund the police during a riot also. Some of the fires follow the highways also. This is an inappropriate setting to smile, period. The idea that he doesn't seem to know that, says something. The climate didn't change that much in a year.
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