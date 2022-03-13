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Richard Leonard Show: The Plague of Veteran Homelessness
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30 views • March 13, 2022
In this week's episode the military-focused Richard Leonard Show, we speak with Army Veteran Jason Ous about his work refurbishing houses to get veterans off the streets. Many young men went off to fight in the endless war on terror, and came home in scars and injuries that prevented them from taking the next steps in life, and have now ended up homeless without work. What can do for our brothers and sisters in arms who are now in trouble? We address how to take the first step to safety and how to support affordable housing for our heroes.
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