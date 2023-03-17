CHEMTRAILS & HAARP over BERLIN ON MARCH 17, 2023

Thanks to the heroic pilots of Lufthansa, RYANAIR, Wizz & Co. who fly their Toxic Bombers on their missions every day, we can again take a deep breath that these toxins are causing our lungs to burst.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.