Democrats are 'drunk with power': Carl Higbie on Trump's civil fraud penalty
Published 20 hours ago

On Friday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former President Donald Trump's civil fraud penalty where he's order to pay $364.8 M, breaks down the NY fraud case against Trump, talks about Fani Willis' father taking the stand during her misconduct hearing, and more on NEWSMAX.


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

