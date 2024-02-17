Democrats are 'drunk with power': Carl Higbie on Trump's civil fraud penalty

On Friday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former President Donald Trump's civil fraud penalty where he's order to pay $364.8 M, breaks down the NY fraud case against Trump, talks about Fani Willis' father taking the stand during her misconduct hearing, and more on NEWSMAX.







