We never ask or accept money. If you feel the need to give, please help the orphans that we support. https://www.donbasshumaid.com/ 💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the Western Military District has launched strikes at the concentrations of manpower from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Dvurechnaya, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, and 1 motor vehicle have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery of the Central Military District and Airborne Troops have neutralized the units from 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU near Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 70 personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 U.S.-manufactured counterbattery warfare radars (AN/TPQ-37 and AN/TPQ-50).

💥 In Donetsk direction, volunteers of assault detachments, supported by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Southern Military District, have liberated Krasnopolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 60 personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 howitzers (Msta-B and D-30), as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated.

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, complex fire strikes, launched by the forces of the Eastern Military District at AFU units, have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

💥 In Dnepr direction, the provisional base of a unit from 107th Rocket Artillery Brigade has been neutralized by high-precision ground-based armament near Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️ The strike has resulted in the elimination of one launching ramp of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, its crew, and two motor vehicles.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 63 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 97 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry