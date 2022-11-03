US govt works with Big Tech to censor social media - leaked docs

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RT
Nov 2, 2022
The US govt has been widening its control over major global online platforms under the guise of a supposed campaign to root out disinformation, according to classified state documents published by The Intercept.
Details: https://on.rt.com/c4hm
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