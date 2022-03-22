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What You Don’t Know About the Homicide of Grace Schara
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
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47 views • March 22, 2022

Scott Schara describes the incredible story of violation of patient rights and wishes; an armed guard keeping healthcare workers out of the room while they eliminated a vulnerable young girl with oxygen in the healthy range (with a lethal cocktail of three sedative drugs); and the incredible story of how Scott was also treated, in a small regional hospital three days later, with radically different, patient-centric, compassionate and competent care. We discuss who the healthcare workers are participating in the CDC-directed protocol and why; how hospitalists are incentivized at every stage along the way (and the family is given $9,000 for burial–so they don’t suspect government’s involvement?) … … how with an ER 10-hour wait and Grace’s family’s refusal of vent and remdesivir, Grace was a low-revenue patient and they may have needed to free up a room — and how helping share Grace’s mind-bending true story can save lives. Read 50 Hospital Murder Stories https://www.protocolkills.com/ Schara Family’s Website http://www.ouramazinggrace.com/ To Donate to the Schara Family https://givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit


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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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