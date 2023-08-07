https://gettr.com/post/p2nle9e71b7

8/4/2023 【Roy on The John Fredericks Show】Roy: Mr. Miles Guo’s whistleblowing did not go unheeded, and many ordinary people are following him. We need Mr. Guo‘s warning about the CCP’s evil plans. Mr. Guo is not a prophet, and what he told us actually came from our fellow fighters within the CCP system who risked their lives to send those intel out!

8/4/2023 【罗伊做客The John Fredericks节目】罗伊：文贵爆料并不是没有人理会，很多普通的老百姓都在关注他。我们需要文贵先生发出的关于中共邪恶计划的警告，他并非预言家，他掌握的情报是中共体制内的战友冒着生命危险送出来的！

