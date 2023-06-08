https://gettr.com/post/p2j46qwd2be
06/06/2023【MilesInsight】The NFSC’s 3rd Anniversary celebration has already started to gain attention in American society. Many mainstream television channels and talk shows in the US are having hot discussions about it. Our fellow fighters and guests are all amazed by the enormous success of this event. This is all attributed to the tremendous efforts of our fellow fighters.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/06/2023 【Nicole看七哥】新中国联邦三周年庆典现在在美国社会已经开始发酵了，有很多美国的主流电视台以及脱口秀都在热谈它。我们的战友和嘉宾都对这次活动的巨大成功感到震撼。这都归功于我们战友的巨大努力。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
