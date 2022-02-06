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Follow the Money
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21 views • February 06, 2022
Did anybody notice how much money disappeared from the US treasury during the Covid "Crisis." While frightened tax-paying citizens were covering their faces and cowering at home, glued to their TVs for instructions, they were being robbed behind their backs. It was the greatest transfer of wealth from the working class to the billionaires in the history of humankind.
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