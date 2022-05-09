BBC News: The Cost of Being in Debt to China

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05/03/2022 BBC news: China continues to expand its economic interests across European countries. But there are allegations of worker exploitation, environmental damage, and so called debt traps where Beijing has stepped in to lend billions of dollars. European countries are reassessing doing business with Beijing, which has failed to condemn ally Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It could mean Europe watching more big Chinese investment opportunities pass by