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Jesus Vs Everything Else
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22 views • December 03, 2020
“Do I have to obey Jesus?” That is the attitude of most people toward the Son of God, who gave his life for us. Excuses for not obeying Jesus are common whenever lukewarm Christians are confronted with the teachings of Jesus. Many use Paul or other people as excuses to ignore the commandments of Jesus. It’s like a boxing match: "Jesus vs. Paul". Well, this video pits Jesus against everyone and everything else. What do you think? Can anything in the whole world match the Cornerstone? Can any of these excuses to not follow Jesus withstand the sledgehammer of God’s truth?
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