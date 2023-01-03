Five Radical New CA Laws, US: 2nd Largest Home Price Correction Since WW2, US Police State Update, France on Brink of Rationing Energy, Jamie Walden – HR Interview, Health Q&A for Courtney: 01.02.23

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

California’s Crazy New Year: Five Radical Laws Go into Effect (One on Hold)

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/01/californias-crazy-new-year-five-radical-laws-go-into-effect-one-on-hold/

--

Report: America Enduring Second Largest Home Price Correction Since End of WWII

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/12/31/report-america-enduring-second-largest-home-price-correction-since-end-wwii/

--

BIG BROTHER WILL WATCH YOU DRIVE: Disgusting Infrastructure Bill Installs KILL SWITCHES in All New Vehicles, Turns America into a POLICE STATE

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/big-brother-will-watch-drive-disgusting-infrastructure-bill-installs-kill-switches-new-vehicles-turns-america-police-state/

--

France’s nuclear headache leaves Macron on brink of rationing electricity

https://archive.ph/JUbGx#selection-1417.0-1431.424

--

Jamie Walden and Mike Adams talk Christian faith and the Luciferian INSURRECTION against God

https://www.brighteon.com/9f353b8a-d06e-4d12-9f86-d588ba482055

--

Healthcare Questions and Answers for Courtney

December 30, 2022

Hi Courtney:

Thank you for writing. You wrote:

On Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 3:57 AM Courtney wrote:

Hope your Christmas went well.

I must have been transfected by a vaxxer. What does this mean though? Why aren’t they experiencing this?

People respond to bioweapon components in different ways depending on a spectrum of variables that include genetic propensities, underlying conditions, blood pH levels (especially if acidic), medical history (surgeries, scar tissue), etc... I am assuming that you are on the Nano Silver and Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. The tenor of your voice indicates that you are on the slippery slope physically and psychologically.

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03







More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]