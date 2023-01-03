Five Radical New CA Laws, US: 2nd Largest Home Price Correction Since WW2, US Police State Update, France on Brink of Rationing Energy, Jamie Walden – HR Interview, Health Q&A for Courtney: 01.02.23

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App
--
California’s Crazy New Year: Five Radical Laws Go into Effect (One on Hold)
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/01/californias-crazy-new-year-five-radical-laws-go-into-effect-one-on-hold/
--
Report: America Enduring Second Largest Home Price Correction Since End of WWII
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/12/31/report-america-enduring-second-largest-home-price-correction-since-end-wwii/
--
BIG BROTHER WILL WATCH YOU DRIVE: Disgusting Infrastructure Bill Installs KILL SWITCHES in All New Vehicles, Turns America into a POLICE STATE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/big-brother-will-watch-drive-disgusting-infrastructure-bill-installs-kill-switches-new-vehicles-turns-america-police-state/
--
France’s nuclear headache leaves Macron on brink of rationing electricity
https://archive.ph/JUbGx#selection-1417.0-1431.424
--
Jamie Walden and Mike Adams talk Christian faith and the Luciferian INSURRECTION against God
https://www.brighteon.com/9f353b8a-d06e-4d12-9f86-d588ba482055
--
Healthcare Questions and Answers for Courtney
December 30, 2022
Hi Courtney:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 3:57 AM Courtney wrote:
Hope your Christmas went well.
I must have been transfected by a vaxxer. What does this mean though? Why aren’t they experiencing this?
People respond to bioweapon components in different ways depending on a spectrum of variables that include genetic propensities, underlying conditions, blood pH levels (especially if acidic), medical history (surgeries, scar tissue), etc... I am assuming that you are on the Nano Silver and Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. The tenor of your voice indicates that you are on the slippery slope physically and psychologically.
=
Read the full articles by subscribing
to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral’s
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.