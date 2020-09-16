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China Intentionally Developed And Released Covid-19
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8 views • September 16, 2020
Chinese virologist releases report exposing the origin of Covid-19 which was in fact man-made in a military laboratory in China. She claims it could not possibly have occurred naturally at a night market and says it was intentionally released on the world by the CCP for reasons she does not know. She also says that the Chinese government wants to make people like her 'disappear'.
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