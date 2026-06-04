Blood Money: Jared Kushner Buys Private Albanian Island - Thanks To Baron Rothchild & The Saudis

Special News Report! It must be nice to have such great connections. Jared & Ivanka are under fire for deals made with the Albanian government to purchase a private island and ecologically protected coastline after meeting on Nathaniel Rothschild's yacht. Albanians are currently protesting the deal, and the country's investigators are looking into corruption charges. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/blood-money-jared-kushner-buys-private-albanian-island/

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