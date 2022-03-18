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ערוץ אורות- למי שייכת ארץ ישראל - Orot Channel - To whom does the Land of Israel belong [Jordanian sheikh: Allah gave the land of Israel to the Jews]
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23 views • March 18, 2022
Posted 30December2012 Orot - Jewish Television:
Allah Gave Israel to The Jews, There is No Palestine
Sheikh Ahmad Adwan, who introduces himself as a Muslim scholar who lives in Jordan, said on his personal Facebook page that there is no such thing as “Palestine” in the Koran. Allah has assigned the Holy Land to the Children of Israel until the Day of Judgment
Sheikh Ahmad Adwan, Israel, Israel Palestinian Conflict,
Allah Gave Israel to The Jews, There is No Palestine
Sheikh Ahmad Adwan, who introduces himself as a Muslim scholar who lives in Jordan, said on his personal Facebook page that there is no such thing as “Palestine” in the Koran. Allah has assigned the Holy Land to the Children of Israel until the Day of Judgment
Sheikh Ahmad Adwan, Israel, Israel Palestinian Conflict,
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