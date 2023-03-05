Negative Forces Mean You are Going in the Wrong Direction - CO9 - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Feb. 5, 2023. Brian explains the highest form of leadership from the Tao of leadership.

2:47- Eric says he has been trying to get 3 people together for the last 10 years.

4:37- Gina says there needs to be a protocol to zone in on the time and dates.

13:40 Eric was told by the CO9 that Brian must channel with Aspen/ Betelgeuse. It is noteworthy that Brian resonates with Betelgeuse as he helped him so much with his channeled guidance. So, Eric is spot on.

17:19 Eric says Brian's role is as administrator.

17:50 Brian goes back in time to answer Eric’s question.

23:00 Brian says the biggest obstacle between where we are now and where we want to be 5 years from now is getting video editors.

30:07 Brian shares his Brian Ruhe logo meaning.

32:07 Gina tells Brian how to prepare for hypnosis.



35:50 Eric expounds on useful role of the negative mantids.

40:00 Brian apologizes to Crystal since he didn’t believe her view on the negative mantids but now Eric explained that Crystal was right.

41:15 Eric talks about deviation, block, inertia. He gives the revelation about three negative forces that serve the purpose for telling you that you are going in the wrong direction. These are the reptilians, Draconians and the mantises. Brian points out that the Talmudic Jews, who work for the reptilians are part of this.