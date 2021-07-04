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PEOPLE IN LINE FOR KILL SHOT WATCH ONE GET CARRIED OUT ON A STRETCHER. NOT ONE LEAVES THE LINE
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721 views • July 04, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Humanity is screwed. There are to many stupid brainwashed sheeple for humanity to survive this crap. These kind of idiots are dragging us all down. If the dude a few people in front of you dropped and was shaking like this, what kind of dumb ass would roll up their sleeve and get the shot? I don't get that level of brainwashing or thinking.
Humanity is screwed. There are to many stupid brainwashed sheeple for humanity to survive this crap. These kind of idiots are dragging us all down. If the dude a few people in front of you dropped and was shaking like this, what kind of dumb ass would roll up their sleeve and get the shot? I don't get that level of brainwashing or thinking.
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