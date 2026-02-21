BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Let food be thy medicine
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 2 days ago

Acoustic Bluegrass, traditional Appalachian folk, soulful male/female vocal, melancholic, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, 1930s style, gospel harmony

[Lyrics]

[Intro] (Intricate, crisp fingerpicked acoustic guitar solo) (Soft upright bass enters) (Gentle brushed snare percussion)

[Verse 1] Woke up this morning to a golden light Thinking ‘bout the fuel that makes the soul ignite Not the silver wrappers or the names I can’t spell But the garden’s bounty that keeps the body well

[Chorus] (Mandolin and warm organ swell) (Add rhythmic handclaps) (Rich vocal harmonies) Let food be thy medicine, let medicine be thy food From the dark soil to the table, let it shift your mood Oh, we eat to live, we don’t live to eat—that’s the key To a life of steady health and vitality!

[Verse 2] (Bright, plucky banjo accompaniment) The Good Book sings of honey and the manna from the sky Where the figs grow heavy and the hawks fly high No poison in the water, no chemistry in the seed Just the love of the Maker providing all we need

[Bridge] (Tempo slows, half-time feel) (Cinematic blooming strings rise) (Bright flute countermelody) See the colors of the rainbow, feel the spirit start to climb With the micronutrients working, one berry at a time It’s a symphony of fiber, it’s a protein melody In every crunch and every crumb, a sacred harmony!

[Chorus] (Full band crescendo, high energy) (Rousing harmonies and stomps) Let food be thy medicine, let medicine be thy food From the dark soil to the table, let it shift your mood Oh, we eat to live, we don’t live to eat—that’s the key To a life of steady health and vitality!

[Outro] (Mandolin and Banjo fade) (Guitar and bass only) So here’s to the farmer with the dirt beneath his nails To the local market stalls where the honest heart prevails Knowing every meal we share is the medicine we claim A celebration... a festival... (Slowing down) A quiet, sweet “Amen.”

[End] (Single acoustic guitar strum)

Keywords
banjomandolingospel harmonyfiddlemelancholicacoustic bluegrasstraditional appalachian folksoulful male female vocal1930s style
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Laura Harris
Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA&#8217;s mail-order abortion pills

Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA’s mail-order abortion pills

Patrick Lewis
Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Why your body&#8217;s &#8220;medicine&#8221; is activated during meditation

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Why your body’s “medicine” is activated during meditation

Jacob Thomas
Your Acne Isn&#8217;t Skin Deep: How Gut Inflammation and Toxic Personal Care Products Fuel Skin Chaos

Your Acne Isn’t Skin Deep: How Gut Inflammation and Toxic Personal Care Products Fuel Skin Chaos

Coco Somers
Major review declares exercise a powerful first-line treatment for depression and anxiety

Major review declares exercise a powerful first-line treatment for depression and anxiety

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy