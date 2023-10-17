These 2 Ladies Beat Cancer... Naturally!

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and cannabis expert Dee Mani-Mitchell join me in this informative episode on how they both were diagnosed with cancer and though they had surgeries at the beginning, they both declined chemotherapy and began to go back to the Beginning and utilize the seeds, plants and herbs to bring healing to their own bodies.





http://wavelengthpatch.com





Visit http://MyWayCBD.com and use promo code BROWN to get 5% off!









Visit Dee's http://MyWayUniversity.com to learn more about healing with cannabis. Use promo code BROWN and save $$$





Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠

Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠⁠⁠⁠

Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠⁠⁠

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠⁠

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠⁠⁠⁠

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠⁠⁠⁠

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠⁠⁠⁠

One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠⁠⁠⁠

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code

TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠





Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/⁠











